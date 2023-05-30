English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsVedanta promoter pledges 4.4% equity to borrow $250 million from Glencore

    Vedanta promoter pledges 4.4% equity to borrow $250 million from Glencore

    Vedanta promoter pledges 4.4% equity to borrow $250 million from Glencore
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Hormaz Fatakia  May 30, 2023 11:41:58 AM IST (Published)

    Shares of Vedanta are trading 4.9 percent lower at Rs 285.65. However, the drop is due to the fact that shares are trading ex-dividend in today's trading session.

    Vedanta Resources Plc., the promoter of Vedanta Ltd. has created a pledge on 4.4 percent of its overall holding in the company on May 25, according to data on the exchanges.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    The pledge has been created in favour of Glencore International on May 25 to borrow a sum of $250 million. Glencore is the world's largest mining company in revenue terms.
    Announcement of the pledge comes just a day ahead of the scheduled maturity of the company's junk-rated bonds worth $500 million. With this, based on the disclosure, all of the promoter holding in Vedanta is now pledged.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X