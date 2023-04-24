Vedanta parent repays maturing loans and bonds due in April, reduces gross debt by $1 billion

At present, the company's gross debt stands at $6.8 billion, down from $7.8 billion as of March 2023. The gross debt stood at $9.7 billion at the end of March 2022.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources Ltd. on Monday said that it has paid all its maturing loans and bonds due for the month of April. The mining major has said that the payment will reduce its gross debt by a further $1 billion.

Vedanta has reduced debt by $3 billion since February 2022, as part of its plan to reduce its debt by $4 billion within the next three years.

"During the balance of FY24, we believe that strong operational performance from our world class asset base coupled with robust commodity prices will lead to further deleveraging at Vedanta," the company has said.

S&P Global Ratings had highlighted Vedanta's debt servicing obligations of around $3 billion, including interest and inter-company loans.

Shares of Vedanta are trading 0.5 percent lower at Rs 275.40. The shares have slipped 13 percent year-to-date.