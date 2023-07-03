Hindustan Zinc records highest-ever mined metal production in Q1

Vedanta-owned HZIL, however, said mined metal production was 15 percent lower quarter-on-quarter. Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd ended at Rs 308.95, up by Rs 1.75, or 0.57 percent on the BSE.

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday (July 3) said the company recorded the highest-ever mined metal production in the first quarter at 257 kilotonnes (KT), up 2 percent year-on-year.

This was due to the higher ore production at Rampura Agucha and Kayad mines supported by improved mined metal grades and better mill recovery, the company said in an exchange filing.

However, in line with mine preparation activities being carried out every year in the first quarter, mined metal production was lower by 15 percent quarter-on-quarter, it said.

The refined metal production in the first quarter was at 260 KT. Sequentially, it was lower by 4 percent in line with plant availability. Integrated zinc production was at 209 KT, up 1 percent year-on-year and down 3 percent quarter-on-quarter, the company said.

Refined lead production was at 51 KT, down 6 percent year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter in line with plant availability. Saleable silver production was 5.8 million ounces (Moz), up 1 percent year-on-year and down 2 percent quarter-on-quarter, in line with lead metal production and higher WIP depletion.

The wind power generation for the first quarter of FY24 was 130 million units (MUs), down 13 percent year-on-year and up 84 percent quarter-on-quarter, depending upon wind velocity and seasonality impact, it added.

Hindustan Zinc is an integrated producer of zinc, lead, and silver. The company is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and fifth-largest silver producer globally. Vedanta holds a 64.92 percent equity share of HZL.

