CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsHindustan Zinc records highest ever mined metal production in Q1

Hindustan Zinc records highest-ever mined metal production in Q1

Hindustan Zinc records highest-ever mined metal production in Q1
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 3, 2023 5:23:33 PM IST (Updated)

Vedanta-owned HZIL, however, said mined metal production was 15 percent lower quarter-on-quarter. Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd ended at Rs 308.95, up by Rs 1.75, or 0.57 percent on the BSE.

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday (July 3) said the company recorded the highest-ever mined metal production in the first quarter at 257 kilotonnes (KT), up 2 percent year-on-year.

Live TV

Loading...

This was due to the higher ore production at Rampura Agucha and Kayad mines supported by improved mined metal grades and better mill recovery, the company said in an exchange filing.
However, in line with mine preparation activities being carried out every year in the first quarter, mined metal production was lower by 15 percent quarter-on-quarter, it said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X