Vedanta looks to deepen tech push with $4 billion display factory in India

YJ Chen, the newly appointed CEO of Vedanta Resources Ltd.'s untried display business is looking to hire global talent to build and run a $4 billion factory in India.

Chen, who previously worked at Chinese display-maker HKC Corp., said that the venture will soon begin recruiting from South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and other regions to set up a liquid crystal display panel fabrication unit in India. The CEO said that the factory will create as many as 3,500 direct jobs.

“We need a lot of technicians, very talented people,” Chen, who has 23 years of experience in the display industry, said in an interview to Bloomberg. “That’s the biggest challenge — people.”

Vedanta is expanding into electronic components to take advantage of India's push in becoming a technology manufacturing hub, despite the company's heavy debt load. The display business is separate from Vedanta’s struggling chip venture and may find an easier path to success as it’s a less techically demanding undertaking.

While Vedanta’s chip plans are yet to get government backing, its display business could find it easier to win state incentives with key tech partnerships in place. Vedanta also owns Japan-based AvanStrate, which makes layers used in LCD panels.

Meanwhile, the world’s top display companies are phasing out LCD technology and moving on to sharper OLEDs. The leader in display technology, South Korea’s Samsung Display Co., has ceased LCD production and is pouring billions into making next-generation displays. Its homegrown rival LG Display Co. is similarly scaling down LCD manufacturing.

With its display push, Vedanta is seeking to grab a slice of India’s display market, which it expects to grow to an annual $30 billion over the next seven years. It will have to compete with inexpensive Chinese LCDs and develop newer displays for long-term success.

“We need to build our own supply chain in India,” Chen said. “We will focus on new designs to lower costs, and compete with the Chinese.”

(With Inputs From Agencies.)