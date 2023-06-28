Vedanta looks to deepen tech push with $4 billion display factory in India

With its display push, Vedanta is seeking to grab a slice of India’s display market, which it expects to grow to an annual $30 billion over the next seven years

YJ Chen, the newly appointed CEO of Vedanta Resources Ltd.'s untried display business is looking to hire global talent to build and run a $4 billion factory in India.

Chen, who previously worked at Chinese display-maker HKC Corp., said that the venture will soon begin recruiting from South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and other regions to set up a liquid crystal display panel fabrication unit in India. The CEO said that the factory will create as many as 3,500 direct jobs.

“We need a lot of technicians, very talented people,” Chen, who has 23 years of experience in the display industry, said in an interview to Bloomberg. “That’s the biggest challenge — people.”