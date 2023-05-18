English
Vedanta looking to free up cash and raise funds as $500 million bond maturity looms

Vedanta looking to free up cash and raise funds as $500 million bond maturity looms

By Yoosef K  May 18, 2023 12:39:33 PM IST (Published)

Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources Ltd. is relying heavily on money from its units to reduce its debt load after it failed to generate $3 billion via the sale of a zinc mining unit to Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Group is looking to free up cash and raise funds, possibly via a loan, as its $500 million junk-rated bond matures at the end of this month, according to Bloomberg.

The board of Vedanta Ltd. will consider paying out a first dividend for the current business year at an upcoming meeting, according to a statement. The Indian mining conglomerate is also in talks with banks to raise at least $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources Ltd. is relying heavily on money from its units to reduce its debt load after it failed to generate $3 billion via the sale of a zinc mining unit to Hindustan Zinc Ltd. Mumbai-based Vedanta Ltd. paid out about $4.6 billion in five dividends to its London-based parent last financial year. Yet weaker metals prices and high costs crimped its most recent quarterly profit, potentially limiting the scope for more dividends.
