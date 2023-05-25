Almost all of Vedanta's 64.92% holding in Hindustan Zinc is now pledged

As of March 31, the listed entity, Vedanta Ltd., had a net debt of Rs 45,620 crore.

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd. has pledged nearly all of its holdings in Hindustan Zinc, according to data available. The company created a pledge on 13.94 crore shares or 3.3 percent of the total equity on May 22 in favour of Axis Trustee Services Ltd.

Vedanta holds a 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, based on the company's shareholding pattern as on March 31, 2023.

The company had earlier pledged 10 crore shares or 2.44 percent of its equity in Hindustan Zinc with Axis Trustee Services last month, taking the total pledged stake in Hindustan Zinc to 91 percent. It created a pledge of another 18.4 crore shares on April 27, followed by the latest on May 22.

The recent pledge comes just ahead of the maturity of the company's junk-rated bonds worth $500 million.

Earlier this week, Vedanta declared a dividend of Rs 18.5 per share , which was the first interim dividend for the company in the financial year 2024. Based on the current shareholding pattern, the company's parent, Vedanta Resources will get Rs 4,683 crore or $564 million as payout.

Vedanta has been on the hunt for cash ever since its proposed $3 billion deal with Hindustan Zinc fell through due to concerns raised by the government. Soon after the dividend announcement, the parent company also raised a loan worth $850 million from JPMorgan and Oaktree , Bloomberg reported citing sources. The loan, with a tenure of five years, is expected to provide Vedanta with crucial financial support as it looks to meet upcoming debt obligations.

Agarwal has repeatedly denied reports of any potential stake sale in the Vedanta, but recent shareholding patterns show promoter holding dropping to 68.1 percent from 69.6 percent in December.

Shares of Vedanta have given up gains and are currently trading little changed at Rs 291.45, while those of Hindustan Zinc are trading 0.4 percent lower at Rs 305.4.