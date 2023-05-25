Almost all of Vedanta's 64.92% holding in Hindustan Zinc is now pledged

2 Min(s) Read
As of March 31, the listed entity, Vedanta Ltd., had a net debt of Rs 45,620 crore.
Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd. has pledged nearly all of its holdings in Hindustan Zinc, according to data available. The company created a pledge on 13.94 crore shares or 3.3 percent of the total equity on May 22 in favour of Axis Trustee Services Ltd.
Live Tv
Loading...
Vedanta holds a 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, based on the company's shareholding pattern as on March 31, 2023.
The company had earlier pledged 10 crore shares or 2.44 percent of its equity in Hindustan Zinc with Axis Trustee Services last month, taking the total pledged stake in Hindustan Zinc to 91 percent. It created a pledge of another 18.4 crore shares on April 27, followed by the latest on May 22.