Almost all of Vedanta's 64.92% holding in Hindustan Zinc is now pledged

As of March 31, the listed entity, Vedanta Ltd., had a net debt of Rs 45,620 crore.

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd. has pledged nearly all of its holdings in Hindustan Zinc, according to data available. The company created a pledge on 13.94 crore shares or 3.3 percent of the total equity on May 22 in favour of Axis Trustee Services Ltd.

Vedanta holds a 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, based on the company's shareholding pattern as on March 31, 2023.