Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc declare dividends three times their combined profitability

Two companies controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal - Vedanta Ltd. and Hindustan Zinc Ltd. have together declared dividends worth Rs 69,300 crore for the current financial year. The dividend announcements have come as the mining major looks to shore up funds to reduce its debt commitments.

The dividend declared so far is nearly three times their combined profitability. A sum of the trailing 12-month profitability of Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc comes up to Rs 25,348 crore.

In comparison, NSE 500 companies have given dividends worth nearly Rs 3 lakh crore so far. Some companies are yet to declare their dividends for the year. For financial year 2022, that number stood at a record Rs 3.3 lakh crore, as state-owned banks returned to distributing dividends after a gap of six years. Additionally, other PSUs and top IT companies also rewarded shareholders generously.

Vedanta's announcement comes on the heels of its Zinc unit - Hindustan Zinc declaring another dividend payout of Rs 10,986 crore, taking the total outgo for the year to Rs 31,901 crore. Vedanta holds a 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc as per its December shareholding pattern. Vedanta's promoter entity holds nearly 70 percent stake in the India unit.

At the end of December 2022, Vedanta had cash & equivalents worth Rs 26,617 crore, whereas Hindustan Zinc had Rs 17,832 crore, showed data compiled from Bloomberg.

The parent company of Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc - Vedanta Resources Plc is relying heavily on dividend payouts from its Indian units as it looks to reduce debt on its books. Vedanta Resources has debt maturies worth nearly $7 billion lined up for the next few years. Maturities worth nearly $900 million are due for the first half of the next financial year.

Vedanta had earlier proposed to sell its global zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc for nearly $3 billion. However, the Indian government, who owns 30 percent of Hindustan Zinc, has opposed the move. There is no clarity on the status of this proposed deal yet.

However, when contacted by CNBC-TV18 about the news, Anil Agarwal denied it saying, "Deny any intention to sell any stake in Vedanta."

For the year so far, shares of Vedanta are down 12.8 percent, while those of Hindustan Zinc are up 1 percent.