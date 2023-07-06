Another windfall beckons Vedanta ahead of debt repayment deadlines

Bloomberg consensus is estimating that Hindustan Zinc may declare a dividend of Rs 18 per share on Saturday. In case that happens, based on the total outstanding shares, the total payout would come up to be Rs 7,605 crore.

Vedanta Ltd. is set for a windfall on Saturday as its subdiary company Hindustan Zinc Ltd. will hold a board meeting to consider interim dividend. This will be the first dividend payout from Hindustan Zinc in financial year 2024 . Vedanta owns a 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc as of the March quarter, nearly all of which is pledged.

Interestigly, Hindustan Zinc's dividend announcement comes right before some debt repayment timelines for Vedanta Resources. Between July 21 and September 11, Vedanta has coupon repayments worth $152.2 million or Rs 1,250 crore lined up.

Currently, Hindustan Zinc has cash and cash equivalents worth Rs 10,061 crore and total borrowings to the tune of Rs 11,841 crore.

In case Hindustan Zinc does end up declaring a dividend of Rs 18 per share, Vedanta Ltd., based on its shareholding, would earn a sum of Rs 4,937 crore. Hindustan Zinc paid dividends worth nearly Rs 21,000 crore to Vedanta in financial year 2023.

However, the company can also declare a dividend of as low as Rs 5, which would come up to a Rs 1,371 crore windfall for Vedanta, just about enough for its parent to fulfill its debt obligations. One must keep in mind though, that since 2020, no interim dividend declared by Hindustan Zinc has been lower than Rs 13 per share.

As is the norm, once Hindustan Zinc makes its dividend announcement, Vedanta Ltd. may have its own board meet to declare dividend, which would result in a windfall for its parent company. Hindustan Zinc had last declared dividend in March this year, post which, Vedanta Ltd. had announced a dividend payout of its own in May.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc are trading 6.6 percent higher at Rs 332.15, while those of Vedanta are trading 1 percent higher at Rs 280.

(With Inputs From Sudarshan Kumar.)