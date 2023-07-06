Another windfall beckons Vedanta ahead of debt repayment deadlines

3 Min Read
Bloomberg consensus is estimating that Hindustan Zinc may declare a dividend of Rs 18 per share on Saturday. In case that happens, based on the total outstanding shares, the total payout would come up to be Rs 7,605 crore.
Vedanta Ltd. is set for a windfall on Saturday as its subdiary company Hindustan Zinc Ltd. will hold a board meeting to consider interim dividend. This will be the first dividend payout from Hindustan Zinc in financial year 2024. Vedanta owns a 64.92 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc as of the March quarter, nearly all of which is pledged.
Hindustan Zinc had declared dividend of Rs 75.5 in financial year 2023. The final dividend announcement that it made in March this year had drained the company of all its cash on the books and it had turned into a net debt company from a net cash one.