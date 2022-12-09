Vedanta board approves raising Rs 800 crore through issue of NCDs

The NCDs have been assigned a rating of CRISIL AA with a stable outlook.

Vedanta Ltd.'s board has approved raising Rs 800 crore through the issue of 8,000 Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis.

The NCDs will be unsecured, rated, listed, and redeemable and will have a face value of Rs 10 lakh each.

This will have a base issue size of Rs 500 crore and a Green Shoe option of an additional Rs 300 crore. These NCDs will be listed on the BSE.

The NCDs have been assigned a rating of CRISIL AA with a stable outlook and will also have a tenor of 15 months from the deemed date of allotment.

Coupon rate of the NCD has not been disclosed in the exchange filing.

Last week, the management of world's largest integrated metal producer guided for operating profit of $10 billion to $12 billion in the next financial year.

Duggal also expects revenue to hit $30 billion in the financial year 2024 and EBITDA margin to be between 30-35 percent.

Shares of Vedanta are down 0.8 percent at Rs 311.45.