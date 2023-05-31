Vedanta fully equipped to make chips in India: Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal emphasises the vital role of chips in powering future technologies like artificial intelligence. He urges others to trust in Vedanta's capabilities and asserts that they are fully equipped to manufacture semiconductors.

As Chairman of Vedanta, Anil Agarwal has been leading the company towards growth and success in various fields. Under his leadership, Vedanta has emerged as a frontrunner in multiple industries. Recently, in an interview, Agarwal shared his vision for Vedanta's future, specifically in the context of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

When asked about the company's vision for the next 10 years, Agarwal expressed his ambitious plans for Vedanta. He stated, "More than a one trillion dollar company, no question. We will be in natural resources, we will make Atmanirbhar, we will produce our own copper, we will produce our own oil and gas."

Below are the excerpts of the conversation.

Nigel: Today, there has been a lot of to and fro, and a lot of clarity that is awaited on one of your pet projects. That's the semiconductor issue. We had Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, as well, earlier today, he clarified that it appears on the semiconductor issue, it is a bit of a technical issue. Could you tell us more about it? What's the investment you are looking at out here? And how do you see this project developing as well?

Agarwal: I am looking forward to India to be a developed country. There is no country like India with 1.4 billion people; most of them are young. We all have to be together to make sure we make our country a developed nation. We have to make our per capita income $5,000 which is $2,000. The moment we reach $5000 in the world — the average is about $15,000. At least we should reach $5000. The moment $5000 comes we will be there.

We are looking at the semiconductor that is today's oil. We are a chip-taker, we'll be chip maker, and this will change our country. Without chip, nothing will happen. Time to come, whether it's artificial intelligence or anything, and you trust me, please trust me, this will happen and we will do it and then many more can come, they can do it also.

Nigel: So what we have understood since morning, particularly post what Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Vedanta, it seems the group is ready with the 40 nm fabs, so the 28 nm fabs is something that maybe you all are looking at developing. But tell us more about that, in terms of the semiconductor dream project itself. Also since we have Vedanta limited shareholders on the call, would you like to tell us what kind of role will the listed entity play in this?

A: One thing for sure, because we are in this business, we have a factory which makes the display glass in Korea. In Taiwan, we are so well placed in Taiwan. TCMC, which is one of the largest manufacturers of semiconductor is around us. So, we are fully equipped for making semiconductor . We always leave in the era of public sector and the government and the government maybe when we got independence, it was the era where that time government has to set up the manufacturing and that is what they do. That has gone, and now we have entrepreneur after entrepreneur. This is the era of entrepreneurs.

Semiconductors, these are very technical. We are very comfortable and this question will come and go and whether 29 or 30 or 20 we are fully equipped. We have a David Reed, who is the pioneer of making semiconductors. He is hiring 400 people to make this happen. We have already selected the site of Gujarat and the government is with us shoulder to shoulder. The kind of confidence which I have seen in the government, in the public, in the Foxconn, some people say if anybody can do it will be Vedanta or Anil Agarwal. This is what the murmur people are talking about. So, I feel very good this is going to happen as far as the Vedanta shareholders consent did, they are my family. So, we have to look at it is an umbrella and there are lot of things which we have to make sure regulator everything is taken care of. But I will always be, from bottom my heart, how our Vedanta shareholder is part of it. I will always be looking at that and see how this can happen.

Jyoti Ranjan Swain, Shareholder: Vedanta has been a big name in making legacy with transformation of government companies and we would like to hear from you in this session what are your views on the kind of growth that Vedanta has provided to Hindustan Zinc through its expertise?

A: I always want to do something which is for my country where I can save the country's resources and can use those resources for us. Now the Modi government has come and Modi-ji has this vision and he realised how important it is the time of entrepreneur. He has started this slogan — the government has no business to be in a business and each of the business which has been divested, it has created 5 times more employment and created phenomenal revenues for the government.

Aswathy TP, Shareholder: I would like to ask about the reopening of Sterlite Copper. Please let us know how operationalisation of Vedanta’s copper business would make a difference to the country?

Agarwal: The Sterlite Copper thing is unfortunate. The world does not want us to be in manufacturing, they want us to remain as an importing nation. The Supreme Court has allowed us to open the plant to make sure that we maintain the plant, keep it ready and the hearing is after two months. It is also depriving hundreds of industries and vendors as we supply them with raw materials. So sometimes in democracy, these things happen but I have no doubt that it is a question of just one or two months before this plant will open and you all will be very proud of this.

Pukit Jain, Shareholder: What is the company’s vision for next 10 years?