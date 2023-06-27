Vedanta-Foxconn submit revised application for semiconductor fabrication unit: Sources

The updated application comes in response to the new guidelines issued by MeitY and aims to secure approval for the project in the 40 nm node category.

Vedanta-Foxconn has submitted a revised application to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to establish a semiconductor fabrication unit in the country. The updated application comes in response to the new guidelines issued by MeitY and aims to secure approval for the project in the 40 nm node category.

Sources close to the development told CNBC-TV18 that Vedanta has made significant modifications to its initial application, which was previously filed under the 28 nm category.

The company had earlier announced that the plant will be set up with an investment of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore and start making revenue by 2027.

Under the modified programme, the government has increased the fiscal incentive to 50 percent of the project cost for setting up semiconductor fabs in India of any node (including mature nodes).

Similarly, the fiscal incentive of 50 percent of the project cost is available for setting up Display Fabs of specified technologies in India.

Earlier, the scheme offered fiscal support of 30 percent of capital expenditure to approved units for setting up compound semiconductors, silicon photonics, sensor fabs and semiconductor assembly test marking and packaging (ATMP) facilities in India.

The company's CEO David Reed had earlier said that the company will make 28-nanometer and 40 nanometer wafers.

It will start at 5,000 wafers in the first part of 2027 and later scale production capacity to up to 40,000 wafers a month.

