Vedanta Foxconn submit revised application for semiconductor fabrication unit: Sources

Vedanta-Foxconn submit revised application for semiconductor fabrication unit: Sources

Read Time2 Min Read
By Parikshit Luthra

Vedanta-Foxconn has submitted a revised application to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to establish a semiconductor fabrication unit in the country. The updated application comes in response to the new guidelines issued by MeitY and aims to secure approval for the project in the 40 nm node category.

Sources close to the development told CNBC-TV18 that Vedanta has made significant modifications to its initial application, which was previously filed under the 28 nm category.
The company had earlier announced that the plant will be set up with an investment of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore and start making revenue by 2027.
