Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises Gujarat’s Dholera for India’s first semiconductor plant

At Rs 1,54,000 crore, this amounts to India’s biggest ever corporate investment. The semiconductor facility MoU was signed in Gandhinagar back in September 2022 ahead of the Gujarat polls.

The joint venture between India’s Vedanta Limited and Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn recently announced that it will set up its semiconductor and display manufacturing facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region near Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Both Vedanta and Foxconn, in September 2022, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to invest Rs 1,54,000 crore, independent India’s biggest-ever corporate investment so far, to set up the country’s first semiconductor manufacturing facility.

“After a detailed site analysis in consultation with Gujarat government authorities, the joint venture entity of Vedanta and Foxconn has selected Dholera SIR for setting up their semiconductor and display manufacturing facility. The project is in the advanced stage of evaluation by the government of India,” a senior state government official said.

The MoU was signed in Gandhinagar in the presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology.

This upcoming facility will also help generate one lakh job opportunities in the state, said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, promising his government’s cooperation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally in Bhavnagar in November, had suggested that the mega semiconductor plant will come up at Dholera Special Investment Region, around 100 km from Ahmedabad.

The Vedanata-Foxconn’s semiconductor manufacturing facility is likely to get huge subsidies and incentives, like zero stamp duty on land purchase and subsidised water and electricity, under the ‘Gujarat Semiconductor Policy 2022-27.’

Under this policy, all eligible projects would be given a 75 percent subsidy on the purchase of the first 200 acres of land for setting up manufacturing units and will be provided good quality water at the rate of Rs 12 per cubic metre for the first five years. Gujarat, with its semiconductor policy, had become the first Indian state to have such a dedicated policy for the semiconductor and display fabrication sector.

The Gujarat government’s policy aims to make the state the leader in the development of an electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) ecosystem and to capture a bigger share of investments under the government’s mission to turn India into a semiconductor manufacturing hub.