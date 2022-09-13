Vedanta-Foxconn Gujarat semiconductor plant may begin production in two years: Anil Agarwal

Mini
Vedanta and Foxconn signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat government for setting up the plant for Rs 1.54 lakh crore. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attend the MoU signing.
History gets made! 🇮🇳 Happy to announce that the new Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant will be set up in #Gujarat. Vedanta’s landmark investment of ₹1.54 lakh crores will help make India's #Atmanirbhar Silicon Valley a reality. (1/4)— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) September 13, 2022
This MoU is an important step accelerating India’s semi-conductor manufacturing ambitions. The investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crore will create a significant impact to boost economy and jobs. This will also create a huge ecosystem for ancillary industries and help our MSMEs. https://t.co/nrRbfKoetd— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2022