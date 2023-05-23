Vedanta declares first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 for FY24, sets May 30 as record date

As of March 31, Vedanta had a net debt of Rs 45,260 crore, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of nearly 1.28 times. Gross debt stood at Rs 66,182 crore.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd., declared its first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 for financial year 2024, which is a 1,850 percent payout on shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

The record date for the same has been set as May 30, 2023. The dividend will lead to a total payout of Rs 6,877 crore.

Vedanta had declared an interim dividend of Rs 101.50 through financial year 2023, which was the highest-ever in the company's history. As of March 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth Rs 20,922 crore.

Vedanta Resources Ltd., the company's parent is relying on money generated from various units after a failed $3 billion deal to sell its international zinc assets to its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Based on the March quarter shareholding pattern, Vedanta Resources' stake in Vedanta Ltd. has come down to 68.11 percent, from 69.69 percent in the December quarter.

Based on the current outstanding shares, Vedanta Resources will receive a total payout of Rs 4,683.9 crore as part of this dividend announcement. On converting the same into US Dollars at current exchange rates, the same will come up to $564 million, which is nearly the same amount the parent needs to repay its maturing debt.

Shares of Vedanta had ended 2 percent higher on Monday in anticipation of the dividend announcement. The stock has declined nearly 10 percent so far this year.