Vedanta declares first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 for FY24, sets May 30 as record date

By Hormaz Fatakia   | Nigel D'Souza  May 23, 2023 6:39:59 AM IST (Published)

As of March 31, Vedanta had a net debt of Rs 45,260 crore, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of nearly 1.28 times. Gross debt stood at Rs 66,182 crore.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd., declared its first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 for financial year 2024, which is a 1,850 percent payout on shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

The record date for the same has been set as May 30, 2023. The dividend will lead to a total payout of Rs 6,877 crore.
Vedanta had declared an interim dividend of Rs 101.50 through financial year 2023, which was the highest-ever in the company's history. As of March 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth Rs 20,922 crore.
