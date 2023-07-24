The company's net debt stood at $7.2 billion, with an average interest rate of 8.7 percent as of July 24. Sonal Shrivastava, the company's CFO, asserted Vedanta's commitment to reducing debt by leveraging its "high-quality" assets.

Vedanta Ltd, a prominent Indian company dealing with natural resources, said it was confident of meeting its debt maturities amounting to $2.7 billion this fiscal. Sonal Shrivastava, the company's CFO, asserted Vedanta's commitment to reducing debt by leveraging its "high-quality" assets.

As of July 24, the company's net debt stood at $7.2 billion, with an average interest rate of 8.7 percent, according to Shrivastava. However, earlier this year, S&P Global Ratings raised concerns about the ability of Vedanta Resources, the parent company, to meet financial obligations beyond September.

"Growth requires capital and we are in a highly capital-intensive industry. We are prudent in raising capital," he said.

Additionally, despite reporting a near 41 percent drop in Q1 profit due to weak commodity prices, Shrivastava remains optimistic about the future.

With the ongoing recovery of the global commodities market, the company foresees improved topline revenue and margins.

In a strategic move, Vedanta is set to enter the chips and displays manufacturing market this year, aiming to leverage opportunities in this sector.