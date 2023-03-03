Anil Agarwal refuses to budge on zinc assets sale, says bond payments going strong

Anil Agarwal on Friday, March 3, defended his position on Vedanta Resources' plan to sell its global zinc assets and urged the government to divest its stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL). He warned the government that Hindustan Zinc will start going down without the deal.

When asked if he will find another buyer for Vedanta's international zinc assets instead of merging it with HZL, he said, "Over my dead body".

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, the chairman of the $30-billion Vedanta Resources said he is more confident about making bond payments as the company has enough internal accruals to take care of it.

This comes after the government decided to oppose Vedanta's bid to sell its international zinc operation to HZL for a cash consideration of $2.98 billion. The government is a minority shareholder in HZL, holding close to a 30 percent stake.

He said Vedanta is on track to make $30 billion in revenue and a profit of $9 billion in the coming years.

Agarwal stated that Vedanta is an amazing company, which has been deemed the highest dividend-paying firm, "Shareholders have made money, we raised $35 billion and so we are very comfortable, every penny has been made. In parallel, we have enough resources to raise debt, which is our regular business of ours to make sure that each payment is made on time."

Talking about debt level, he asserted that no shares of Vedanta are pledged. Only in Hindustan Zinc, six percent share has been pledged, "However, if you look at the overall debt in the company, the total debt in the company is $12.5 billion and we are going to make $9 billion profit. So there is hardly any debt with such a capital-intensive business."

Agarwal said, "Government has agreed that they will sell 100 percent share 20 years back. So how much will you hold our leg and not allow us to run? They have to take a decision to disinvest this 29 percent. The company has to be run by the board and not by the government."

"I have only one goal, and that is to double the size of Hindustan Zinc. If the government wants to come out of this, then they have to be bold to take a decision. They have announced that they are going to sell their share in the market in March, so I am looking forward to that. If the deal doesn’t happen Hindustan Zinc will start going down," he added.