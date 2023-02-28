In a comfortable position to meet upcoming maturities, says Vedanta spokesperson

A Vedanta spokesperson told CNBC-TV18 that the company is in a comfortable position to meet debt maturing in April and in the first quarter of the next financial year, and that there is no question of a default.

The spokesperson also responded to CNBC-TV18's query on pledged shares saying barring a 6.8 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, no other holdings are pledged. "There is no risk of anyone selling shares," the spokesperson said.

Shares of Vedanta are under pressure as the street is fearing default at the promoter Vedanta Resources. Long-term debt maturities for the next few years are a little over $7 billion. In the first half of the next financial year, there are maturities amounting to $900 million which are due. Since there is a fear of default the bond prices have been falling which has an inverse relation with yields.

Besides the above mentioned bonds, the 9.25 percent issue has an outstanding of $600 million and is maturing on April 23, 2026.

The company's dollar bonds due in April 2026, March 2025, and August 2024 have come off anywhere between 17-18 percent since January 20. While the 13.875 percent note due 2024 slid 13.5 percent, bonds maturing in 2023 with coupon rates of 8.23 percent and 7.125 percent are down 4 percent each.

The spokesperson said that there are multiple options, both for refinancing and repayment using cash on the balance sheet. "We have $2.5 billion cash and will generate another $1 billion in the March quarter. In addition, we have an excellent track record of raising money."

The trouble started as Hindustan Zinc’s plans to buyout Vedanta’s international Zinc asset hit a road block as the Government has opposed this transaction. Remember the Government has 30 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc and board representation as well. The proposed transaction was that Vedanta would sell its Zinc International assets to Hindustan Zinc for nearly $3 billion which means deal is done at 10x EV/EBITDA which is very expensive and would also drain Hindustan Zinc of all its cash.

Is there a way out for Vedanta Resources? The answer could probably be YES as they could use credit lines with banks to refinance debt in the near term. They could also approach the government and look at reworking the International Zinc deal.

The government has asked the company to explore other cashless methods for the acquisition of the assets and also maybe Hindustan Zinc simply pays out a large dividend which flows to Vedanta Resources via Vedanta Ltd.

Despite the clarification from Vedanta, shares are trading 5.7 percent lower at Rs 271.