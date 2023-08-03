CNBC TV18
Vedanta Block Deal: Promoter may have sold stake ahead of debt repayment date

2 Min Read
By Hormaz Fatakia  Aug 3, 2023 9:43:46 AM IST (Published)

Vedanta was also part of CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter on Wednesday, where Nimesh Shah had reported citing dealing room sources that a large block deal is anticipated in the stock soon.

Shares of Vedanta are trading lower by as much as 6 percent on Thursday after 16.5 crore shares of the company have changed hands in a multiple block deals.

The transaction is valued at Rs 4,270 crore. The shares exchanged hands at Rs 258 per share, which was the floor price of the transaction. The number of shares involved in the block deal amount to a 4.3 percent equity of the company.
CNBC Awaaz had reported on Wednesday that the company's promoter Twinstar is looking to sell over 16 crore shares through block deals. Vedanta was also part of CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter on Wednesday, where Nimesh Shah had reported citing dealing room sources that a large block deal is anticipated in the stock soon.
As of the June quarter, Vedanta Resources held 68.11 percent stake in Vedanta Ltd., most of which is pledged.
Vedanta's block deal comes just a week ahead of promoter Vedanta Resources' debt repayment deadline. The promoter entity has a coupon worth $29.1 million due on August 9 this year.
The Anil Agarwal-led company had earlier declared a dividend of Rs 18.5 in May this year, just a week ahead of a $500 million junk-rated bond repayment deadline of its parent company.
Vedanta Ltd. recently received Rs 1,920 crore as dividend payout from subsidiary Hindustan Zinc, in which it owns 64.92 percent stake.
Shares of Vedanta are now trading 8.7 percent lower at Rs 248.45. The stock is nearing its 52-week low of Rs 245.75. This is the biggest single-day drop for the company since June last year.
