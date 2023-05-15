Vedanta new CFO Sonal Shrivastava has over 26 years of financial leadership experience

Sonal Shrivastava will be joining Vedanta from the Holcim Group, where she was the chief financial officer (CFO) for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa regions. She has over 26 years of financial leadership experience across sectors.
Vedanta has appointed Sonal Shrivastava as its new chief financial officer (CFO).
Shrivastava will be joining Vedanta from the Holcim Group, where she had joined in 2002 and was the chief financial officer for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa regions. Prior to this, she was the CFO of Amuja Cements Ltd.
Shrivastava has more than 26 years of financial leadership experience across sectors. She holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from BIT, Sindri and a master's degree in business administration from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.
Her career portfolio includes mergers and acquisitions, strategy and business development, audit, finance and supply chain. She has also worked with leading companies in the mining and energy sectors.
Vedanta on March 26 had said its acting CFO Ajay Goel had stepped down and his resignation would be effective post April 9. Last month, edtech startup BYJU's announced that it had appointed Goel as its new CFO.
