Vedanta new CFO Sonal Shrivastava has over 26 years of financial leadership experience

By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 1:23:13 PM IST (Updated)

Sonal Shrivastava will be joining Vedanta from the Holcim Group, where she was the chief financial officer (CFO) for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa regions. She has over 26 years of financial leadership experience across sectors.

Vedanta has appointed Sonal Shrivastava as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Shrivastava will be joining Vedanta from the Holcim Group, where she had joined in 2002 and was the chief financial officer for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa regions. Prior to this, she was the CFO of Amuja Cements Ltd.
Shrivastava has more than 26 years of financial leadership experience across sectors. She holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from BIT, Sindri and a master's degree in business administration from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.
