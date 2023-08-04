Vedanta appoints John Slaven as CEO of aluminium business, Stephen Moore as Deputy CEO of Cairn Oil & Gas

Vedanta's board of directors, in a meeting today, appointed John Slaven as the CEO of the company’s aluminium business while Stephen Russell Moore was designated as the Deputy CEO of the company's oil and gas exploration arm.

Vedanta on Friday announced the appointment of John Slaven as the chief executive officer of the company’s aluminium business. While Stephen Russell Moore was designated as the Deputy CEO of Vedanta’s subsidiary Cairn Oil & Gas.

Slaven would be elevated as a senior management personnel (SMP from October 3, 2023 when the appointment will come into effect, for a period of 3.5 years, the company informed the stock exchanges.

While Moore, who was currently designated as the chief operating officer of the Cairn Oil & Gas has been elevated as the Deputy CEO of the company with immediate effect.