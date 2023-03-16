Vedanta appoints BofA veteran Omar Davis as strategy president

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta on Thursday announced the appointment of Omar Davis as its President–Strategy, who will now work closely with Agarwal to lead the Group's strategic initiatives.
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta on Thursday announced the appointment of Omar Davis as its President–Strategy, who will now work closely with Agarwal to lead the Group's strategic initiatives. He will be based out of Vedanta's London office.
"We welcome Omar to our company... His leadership skills and strategic acumen will be of immense value in driving Vedanta's growth vision," Agarwal said.
Davis has an experience of 25 years in the industry as a seasoned natural resources banker. Davis will be responsible for lead engagement with globally recognised and leading financial partners.
"I am excited to work with the talented team to develop and execute strategies that will drive growth and create value for all our stakeholders," Davis said.
Vedanta Group has significant operations in oil and gas, lead, silver, zinc, copper, iron ore and others. It is now foraying into semiconductors business.
-With inputs from PTI
