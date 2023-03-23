Vascon Engineers bags Amethi Jila Karagar project worth Rs 158.09 crore

Vascon Engineers was established in 1986 and has a presence across multiple sectors including residential, industrial, IT parks, malls and multiplexes, hospitality and community welfare centres, schools and hospitals. Compan reported an operating profit of Rs 21.1 crore in quarter three compared to an operating loss the previous year.
Vascon Engineers has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) amounting to Rs 158.09 crore from Superintending Engineer PMGSY Circle, UPPWD, Uttar Pradesh for the design, engineering, procurement and construction of Jila Karagar at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The project has to be completed within 18 months from the date of receipt of the LoA.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Tax Talks: GST 2.0 — road to the new goals is long but need to be careful in the journey
Mar 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Carl Pei goes full YouTuber for Nothing Ear (2) launch
Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money case, former US president's arrest and indictment | Explained
Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
This order comes after the company secured another project worth Rs 95.93 crore for the construction of residential quarters, a barrack, a multipurpose hall and retail shops from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, which had to be completed within 18 months.
This year Vascon has received contracts for 3 projects worth a total of Rs 331.42 crore. Company’s board approved fundraise of up to Rs 15 crore via issuance of upto 1,500 unrated, unlisted, secured, non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
Vascon Engineers was established in 1986 and has a presence across multiple sectors including residential, industrial, IT parks, malls and multiplexes, hospitality and community welfare centres, schools and hospitals. Company reported an operating profit of Rs 21.1 crore in quarter three compared to an operating loss the previous year.
Vason stock is up more than 2 percent in today’s order following the order win. However monthly fall in stock price is nearly 6 percent.
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!