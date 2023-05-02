After three bonus issues in three years, Varun Beverages approves 1:2 stock split

The stock split is likely to be completed within two months from the date of approval of the company's shareholders.

Bottling and beverage distribution company Varun Beverages Ltd. has approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:2 at its board meeting on Tuesday.

This means that one share with a face value of Rs 10 will now become two shares with a face value of Rs 5 each.

Varun Beverages' board said that the split is being done to enhance the liquidity of the company's shares and to encourage the participation of small investors.

The stock split is likely to be completed within two months from the date of approval of the company's shareholders. Record date for the same will be determined once shareholder approval is obtained.

Since going public, shares of Varun Beverages have consistently delivered annual returns in excess of 20 percent.

Varun Beverages follows the January-December format to report results. It reported its March quarter results on Tuesday, where revenue rose by 38 percent from last year to Rs 3,893 crore.

Revenue growth for the quarter was driven by robust volume growth and an increase in net realisations. Sales volumes for the quarter grew by 24.7 percent to 224.1 million cases, led by strong demand across India.

Realisations for the quarter increased by 10.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 173.7 per case due to price hikes and improvement in energy drink mix of smaller SKUs.

Net profit for the period rose by 69 percent year-on-year to Rs 429 crore, while operating profit or EBITDA grew by 50 percent to Rs 798.1 crore.

EBITDA margin for the period expanded by 170 basis points year-on-year to 20.5 percent.

The company has also commissioned its greenfield production facility in Kota, Rajasthan and brownfield expansion at six other facilities. The other greenfield plant in Jabalpur will be operational soon. Its under-construction facility at the Democratic Republic of Congo is likely to be operational by the end of the year.

Shares of Varun Beverages are off the day's low, currently trading 1.24 percent higher at Rs 1,463.10.