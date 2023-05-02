After three bonus issues in three years, Varun Beverages approves 1:2 stock split

2 Min(s) Read
The stock split is likely to be completed within two months from the date of approval of the company's shareholders.
Bottling and beverage distribution company Varun Beverages Ltd. has approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:2 at its board meeting on Tuesday.
This means that one share with a face value of Rs 10 will now become two shares with a face value of Rs 5 each.
Varun Beverages' board said that the split is being done to enhance the liquidity of the company's shares and to encourage the participation of small investors.