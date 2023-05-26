Varun Beverages is now India's fourth-largest FMCG firm after crossing Britannia's market cap

By Yoosef K

Varun Beverages Ltd., became India's fourth largest FMCG firm on Friday after overtaking Britannia Industries in market capitalisation. It now follows Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and Nestle India among India's most valued FMCG companies.

The second-largest bottling company in the world for PepsiCo's beverages achieved this feat just two weeks after it crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in market capitalisation. As of Friday, Varun Beverages has a market capitalisation of Rs 1.11 lakh crore, which is Rs 25 crore higher than Britania.