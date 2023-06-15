Varun Beverages shares trade ex-stock split today, continue to make new highs

As the stock traded post-split on Thursday, it gained more than 6 percent to hit a high of Rs 862.90 in morning trade.

Shares of Varun Beverages, one of the largest franchisee of PepsiCo, surged nearly 6 percent on Thursday. The stock is trading adjusted for its split.

The board in its meeting on May 2 approved a proposal to split shares in the proportion of 1:2 – which means for every existing share an investor holds, two additional shares will be issued by the company.

As the stock traded post-split on Thursday, it gained more than 6 percent to hit a high of Rs 862.90 in morning trade.

Varun Beverages Ltd. is a key player in the beverage industry and one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world, outside the United States.

The company produces and distributes a wide range of carbonated soft drinks as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.

Varun Beverages reported a strong March quarter led by robust growth in volumes and realisations. The company reported a growth of 11 percent year-on-year in realisations to Rs 174 per unit. Savings in raw material prices and an improved product mix also led to a 90 basis points improvement in gross margin on a year-on-year basis.

Shares of Varun Beverages are currently trading 2.3 percent higher at Rs 826.