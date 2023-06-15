Varun Beverages shares trade ex-stock split today, continue to make new highs

As the stock traded post-split on Thursday, it gained more than 6 percent to hit a high of Rs 862.90 in morning trade.

Shares of Varun Beverages, one of the largest franchisee of PepsiCo, surged nearly 6 percent on Thursday. The stock is trading adjusted for its split.

The board in its meeting on May 2 approved a proposal to split shares in the proportion of 1:2 – which means for every existing share an investor holds, two additional shares will be issued by the company.