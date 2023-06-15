CNBC TV18
Varun Beverages shares trade ex stock split today, continue to make new highs

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 11:59:24 AM IST (Updated)

As the stock traded post-split on Thursday, it gained more than 6 percent to hit a high of Rs 862.90 in morning trade.

Shares of Varun Beverages, one of the largest franchisee of PepsiCo, surged nearly 6 percent on Thursday. The stock is trading adjusted for its split.

The board of the company had fixed June 15 (Thursday) as the ‘Record Date’ for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for the 1:2 stock split.
The board in its meeting on May 2 approved a proposal to split shares in the proportion of 1:2 – which means for every existing share an investor holds, two additional shares will be issued by the company.
X