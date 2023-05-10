Varun Beverages enters rupees one lakh crore market cap club, becomes 49th most valued firm

Shares of Varun Beverages surged close to seven percent on Wednesday –-- their biggest single day gains over the last three months. The stock has gained 21.5 percent so far in 2023 after a whopping 123 percent returns in 2022.

Varun Beverages on Wednesday became the latest firm to enter the elite club of companies with a market capitalisation of rupees one lakh crore. The stock of bottling company has more than doubled over the last one year, as consistent top-line growth along with market share gains cheered investor sentiment.

