Varun Beverages enters rupees one lakh crore market cap club, becomes 49th most valued firm

Shares of Varun Beverages surged close to seven percent on Wednesday –-- their biggest single day gains over the last three months. The stock has gained 21.5 percent so far in 2023 after a whopping 123 percent returns in 2022.
Varun Beverages on Wednesday became the latest firm to enter the elite club of companies with a market capitalisation of rupees one lakh crore. The stock of bottling company has more than doubled over the last one year, as consistent top-line growth along with market share gains cheered investor sentiment.
According to market participants, Varun Beverages continues to benefit from its relationship with PepsiCo, pan-India distribution network, backward integration, and increased in-home consumption. The company has added multiple growth engines such as launch of Sting, launch of dairy products and steady investments in capex and visi coolers.