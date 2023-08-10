Varroc Engineering Share Price: Here's why the stock is gaining the most in two years

2 Min Read
Shares of Varroc Engineering Ltd zoomed more than 17 percent in trade on Thursday after the auto components company reported a profit for the quarter ended June 2023 compared with a loss in the year-ago period.
Varroc Engineering on Wednesday announced that its revenue rose 10.1 percent to Rs 1,792.4 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 1,628.2 crore a year ago. This was ahead of the industry trends as supply to electric vehicle (EV) players gathered pace during the quarter.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 32.3 crore in the June quarter compared to a loss of Rs 84.8 crore during the year-ago quarter. EBITDA or operating profit rose by 43.4 percent from last year to Rs 169.3 crore.
EBITDA margin for the period also increased by 220 basis points to 9.5 percent, driven by business mix, incentives and operating leverage.
Varroc Engineering also said that its net debt reduced by around Rs 50 crore during the June quarter.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18 in June, Varroc Engineering’s chairman and managing director Tarang Jain had said that the company expected to achieve revenues of Rs 7,500-8,000 crore in financial year 2024 with double-digit profit margins.
“Revenue of Rs 7,500-8,000 crore is a gettable number for FY24 but the way we are positioned today, we are growing much faster than the market and this is also helping our operating leverage. Therefore the profitability will improve,” he had said.
Varroc Engineering manufactures and supplies electrical-electronics, polymers, metallics, and exterior lighting systems to OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers). It has a strong presence in the 2- and 3-wheeler space, with Bajaj Auto being its largest client. It also serves clients in the passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicle segments.
Shares of Varroc Engineering are trading 12.8 percent higher at Rs 390.15.
