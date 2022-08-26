This is how much one Vande Bharat train costs to manufacture

Natarajan Srinivasan, Managing Director at CG Power & Industrial Solutions believes, for the Vande Bharat trains and the loco enhancement, one needs to partner with somebody who already has got a demonstrated track record. “So we are talking to a lot of global players. If it gets tied up then we will be able to participate in tenders,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's first engineless train, Vande Bharat Express on February 15 from the New Delhi Railway station. It is India's fastest train hitting speeds of over 180 kmph during a trial run on a section of the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani route.

So, how much does it cost to manufacture one of these trains?

Natarajan Srinivasan, Managing Director at CG Power and Industrial Solutions in a conversation with CNBC-TV18 elaborated on this. The company has secured a sub-contract to manufacture the Vande Bharat trains

“200 trains are already out, another 200 are scheduled to come. This itself is a big order. Rs 140-150 crore is required for making one train"

He believes that for the Vande Bharat trains and the loco enhancement, one needs to partner with companies that already have got a demonstrated track record.

Railways have announced a massive capex of Rs 1 lakh crore to be executed over five-seven years. To meet its target of launching 75 semi-high speed trains on prominent routes across the country by the end of this year, India has now placed orders for wheels with the Czech Republic, Poland, and the United States. People in the know have told CNBC-TV18 that India may look at China too for supplying wheels.

In terms of the electric vehicle (EV) space, he said, “We are positioning ourselves by developing motors and controllers for the EV but there also we are in discussion with a lot of players.”

Exports are also on the company’s radar. “Once we increase our capacity, we will be able to export because we see opportunities there,” he added.

