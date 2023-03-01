Vande Bharat: Rail Vikas Nigam emerges lowest bidder for 200-train project

The project involves manufacturing and maintenance of 200 Vande Bharat trainsets, among others. Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd ended at Rs 58.52, up by Rs 1.02, or 1.77 percent on the BSE.

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Wednesday, March 1, said the company has emerged as the lowest bidder for manufacturing cum maintenance of Vande Bharat trainsets, including the upgradation of the government's manufacturing units and trainset depots.

RVNL will hold 25 percent in the joint venture, with joint stock company Metrowagonmash holding 70 percent and joint stock company Locomotive Electronic System with a 5 percent stake, the company said in an exchange filing said.

The total quantity is 200 trainsets and the cost per set is Rs 120 crore, it said.

RVNL was incorporated as a 100 percent owned PSU of the Ministry of Railways on January 2003 with the objective of raising extra-budgetary resources and implementation of projects relating to the creation and augmentation of the capacity of rail infrastructure on a fast-track basis.