  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business Companies
Business

Valli Aruncahalam vs Murugappa: Here's why the law may be on Valli's side

Updated : October 08, 2020 06:24 PM IST

Legal experts, who CNBC-TV18 got in touch with pertaining to the case, have said Valli is clearly on a legal high ground.
Valli has been clamouring for a position on the AIL board since her father, MV Murugappan passed away in 2017 leaving no male heirs.
Valli Aruncahalam vs Murugappa: Here's why the law may be on Valli's side

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Banks sanction Rs 1.87 lakh crore to 50.7 lakh MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

Banks sanction Rs 1.87 lakh crore to 50.7 lakh MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

Will Supersonic aircraft make a comeback?

Will Supersonic aircraft make a comeback?

Net equity outflow at Rs 1,009 crore in September, says AMFI

Net equity outflow at Rs 1,009 crore in September, says AMFI

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement