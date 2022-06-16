Technology firm Vakrangee Ltd on Thursday said it has entered into an agreement with sports goods company Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd to offer a complete range of sports equipment and products to the unserved and underserved population of India.

Decathlon provides world-class products both for enthusiastic beginners as well as passionate professionals at extremely affordable prices

Under this collaboration, Vakrangee through its Nextgen physical Kendras and BharatEasy Mobile Superapp will now be able to provide sports equipment's and products in remote areas of the country.

With 84 percent of Vakrangee Kendra outlets in Tier-4 and 6 towns, Vakrangee will offer these services to the communities in the unserved/underserved parts of the country. The customers will also be able to avail of various discount offers and get significant savings on their purchases of sports products, the company said.

Commenting on this collaboration, Dinesh Nandwana, managing director & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd said, "We are happy to partner with Decathlon to offer our customers sports goods & products in underserved rural locations at very affordable prices.

We have strategically added a complete bouquet of sports equipment’s products at our Nextgen Kendras & BharatEasy Mobile App making them into a one-stop for all the sports goods requirements of our customers."

With this collaboration, we have expanded the bouquet of services available at our exclusive Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras making them into a one-stop-shop for all the requirements of our customers, he added.

Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras exclusively offer a comprehensive range of products and services across banking, insurance, ATM, assisted e-commerce, e-Governance, and logistics. Vakrangee currently has 22,042 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras spread across 32 states & UTs, 564 districts, and 5,510 postal codes.