VA Tech Wabag shares rise on bagging Rs 800 crore order from Bangladesh

Leading pure-play water technology company VA Tech Wabag (Wabag) gained over 4 percent in morning trade on Friday after the company announced bagging an Rs 800 crore order from the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority of Bangladesh.

VA Tech Wabag in an exchange filing stated that the order is for the reconstruction, expansion and operation of Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant with a capacity of 200 million litres per day in Dhaka on a design, build & operate (DBO) basis.

The project is funded by multi-lateral funding agencies like World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) under Dhaka Sanitation

Improvement Project (DSIP).

The scope of the project includes design, construction and operation of the 200 MLD plant for a period of 60 months. It has the potential to be expanded to 600 MLD in the future.

Wabag stated the plant will operate based on Activated Sludge Treatment Process where it uses Green Fuel (Biogas) generated during the wastewater treatment process producing Green Energy required for running the plant.

The company mentioned that the project was won against international competition based on its technological superiority & competitiveness.

VA Tech Wabag is a global leader in the water industry. It offers a

complete range of technologies and services for total water solutions in both municipal and industrial sectors.

Shares of VA Tech Wabag are trading 2.6 percent higher at Rs 327.80.