VA Tech Wabag wins Rs 420 crore project in Maharashtra, shares up 50% this year at a 52-week high

The ‘Design, Engineering, Supply, Construction, Installation and Commissioning’ of the WTP, along with a clear water pumping station will be done within a stipulated time period of 42 months.
The water treatment and desalination solutions provider secured the order from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. (CIDCO), the apex urban planning body of the Government of Maharashtra.
As per the order details, VA Tech Wabag has received a design, build and operation (DBO) project for a water treatment plant (WTP) in Jite, located in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The plant is supposed to have a proposed capacity of 270 Million Litres per Day (MLD).
The project will include the treatment of water from the Hetawane dam at the said WTP, which will then be pumped to the existing Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) at Vihal in order to distribute the water further.
The project, when completed, will cater to the future water demand in the Navi Mumbai region of Maharashtra.
According to the project details, the ‘Design, Engineering, Supply, Construction, Installation and Commissioning’ of the WTP, along with a clear water pumping station will be done within a stipulated time period of 42 months from the start date of the project, followed by the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) for 15 years.
Shares of VA Tech Wabag are trading 3.4 percent higher at Rs 496. The stock is up nearly 50 percent on a year-to-date basis.
