With weak results in the fourth quarter, stock tanks near 3 percent. Net profits collapsed 41 percent year on year to Rs 53 crore. EBITDA margins fell to 8.6 percent versus 10.6 percent in the same quarter of last year.

The household appliances maker, V-Guard Industries had a weak performance in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23. Consolidated net profits have collapsed 41 percent year on year to Rs 53 crore. Revenues grew 8 percent to Rs 1,140 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 12 percent to Rs 99 crore. The EBITDA margins have fallen to 8.6 percent versus 10.6 percent in the same quarter of last year.

Live Tv

Loading...

In the electronics segment, the revenues grew 10 percent to Rs 272 crore, while the electricals segment witnessed marginal revenues growth of 2 percent to Rs 525 crore. The consumer durables segment noted 3 percent decline to Rs 286 crore and turned loss making at an operating level, while Sunflame saw revenues of Rs 57 crore. Sunflame is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of various kitchen and small domestic appliances.