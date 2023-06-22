US semiconductor company to invest $400 million in India for new engineering centre

Applied Materials' new engineering center is expected to be located near its existing facility in Bengaluru. The centre is projected to support over $2 billion in planned investments and create around 500 advanced engineering jobs, according to statements made by the company.

US semiconductor toolmaker Applied Materials on Thursday (June 22) announced its plans to invest $400 million over the next four years in a state-of-the-art engineering center in India.

The decision comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Applied's CEO Gary Dickerson during their meeting in Washington on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to Applied Materials to strengthen India's chip industry, leading to this significant investment.

Following his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also made headlines by expressing his company's intention to establish a presence in India as quickly as possible. The discussions between Modi and Musk have opened up prospects for future collaborations and developments in the automotive sector.

Applied Materials' new engineering center is expected to be located near its existing facility in Bengaluru, commonly known as India's Silicon Valley. The centre is projected to support over $2 billion in planned investments and create around 500 advanced engineering jobs, according to statements made by the company.

Currently, Applied Materials operates across six sites in India and maintains strong partnerships with esteemed academic institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore and the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai.