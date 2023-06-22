US semiconductor company to invest $400 million in India for new engineering centre

Applied Materials' new engineering center is expected to be located near its existing facility in Bengaluru. The centre is projected to support over $2 billion in planned investments and create around 500 advanced engineering jobs, according to statements made by the company.

US semiconductor toolmaker Applied Materials on Thursday (June 22) announced its plans to invest $400 million over the next four years in a state-of-the-art engineering center in India.

The decision comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Applied's CEO Gary Dickerson during their meeting in Washington on Wednesday.