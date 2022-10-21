US regulator asks ICICI Bank's New York branch to enhance secrecy act processes

Mini
ICICI Bank's New York federal branch has entered into a consent order with its federal banking supervisor. The consent order requires the branch to enhance certain processes in its Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering program.
ICICI Bank Ltd’s New York federal branch has entered into a consent order with its federal banking supervisor, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) on October 3, the company said in an exchange filing.
The consent order requires the New York branch to enhance certain processes in its Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering program and establish and maintain an effective Sanctions Compliance program.
The consent order does not involve any monetary penalty.
The observations made by the OCC are restricted only to the NY Branch of the bank, the company stated in an exchange filing. The New York branch constitutes 0.6 percent of the bank's total assets as on June 30.
The consent order will not have a material adverse effect on the bank's business and does not restrict any of the branch's existing activities, apart from requiring the corrective actions as specified under the consent order.
