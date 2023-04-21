English
US judge halts most of the lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson

Apr 21, 2023

LTL Management, a subsidiary of the company, had filed for bankruptcy a second time earlier in April to help finalise the latest deal, despite a federal appeals court’s decision in January that invalidated its first Chapter 11 filing, on the grounds the J&J unit was not in financial distress.

US Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan halted most of the lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson alleging that its baby powder and other talc products were cancerous. J&J had requested freezing of cases as the company attempts to reach a permanent settlement with current plaintiffs that would also set aside money for future lawsuits.

The judge also directed to stop any trials as part of a company subsidiary’s second attempt to settle cases in bankruptcy proceedings.
The pharmaceutical giant had earlier proposed $8.9 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits across North America. Johnson & Johnson is facing over 40,000 lawsuits from former customers alleging that using its talc-based baby powder caused cancer, with some claiming the product contained cancer-causing asbestos.
The judge allowed other cases to proceed with depositions and other matters as long as no trials commence. New lawsuits can also be filed against J&J, the judge has clarrified. The ruling will be revisited in late May.
Johnson &amp; Johnson
