Fidelity Investments cuts Meesho’s valuation by $500 Million to $4.4 Billion

US-based Fidelity Investments cut the value of its holding in e-commerce unicorn Meesho by nearly 10 percent, effectively valuing the company at $4.4 billion, as per the investment firm’s regulatory filings for the quarter ending March 2023.

In 2021, Fidelity had co-led Meesho's last fundraise — $570 million Series F round — valuing the company at $4.9 billion. The investment firm, which holds about 33,000 shares in Meesho through the Fidelity Central Investment Portfolio Fund, has since reduced the value of its stake by 9.6 percent from $2.59 million to $2.34 million, the filing showed.

With this, Meesho has become the eight homegrown billion-dollar startup to suffer a valuation markdown. Earlier this week, edtech unicorn Eruditus saw investor Private Shares Fund slashing its valuation to $2.9 billion from $3.2 billion.

While we see these valuation drawdowns in a sour economic environment, one must keep in mind: not all of the companies' investors have cut valuations. Mostly the US-based investors have been marking down the value of their holding in India's unicorns, as they re-evaluate the worth of shares in the current market condition. It has no material impact on valuations secured in the previous funding round.

For Meesho, the valuation cut comes at a time when it is striving — like many unicorns — to not only demonstrate growth to support its valuations, but also display a path to profitability. Reducing cash burn has resulted in three rounds of job cuts in the last one year.

Including the 251 employees fired earlier in May, the Vidit Aatrey-led company has issued pink slips to more than 700 employees since last April. The company said it was a difficult decision, but a necessary one, as it looks to turn lean and achieve sustained profitability.

Co-founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey in a letter to employees said, “The macro climate has undeniably and considerably changed.” As a result, the company had to accelerate its timeline to profitability by tempering its growth targets and staying highly prudent, when it comes to costs.