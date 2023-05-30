English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness Newscompanies NewsFidelity Investments cuts Meesho’s valuation by $500 Million to $4.4 Billion

    Fidelity Investments cuts Meesho’s valuation by $500 Million to $4.4 Billion

    Fidelity Investments cuts Meesho’s valuation by $500 Million to $4.4 Billion
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Akhil V  May 30, 2023 5:16:31 PM IST (Updated)

    For Meesho, the valuation cut comes at a time when it is striving — like many unicorns — to not only demonstrate growth to support its valuations, but also display a path to profitability.

    US-based Fidelity Investments cut the value of its holding in e-commerce unicorn Meesho by nearly 10 percent, effectively valuing the company at $4.4 billion, as per the investment firm’s regulatory filings for the quarter ending March 2023.  

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    In 2021, Fidelity had co-led Meesho's last fundraise — $570 million Series F round — valuing the company at $4.9 billion. The investment firm, which holds about 33,000 shares in Meesho through the Fidelity Central Investment Portfolio Fund, has since reduced the value of its stake by 9.6 percent from $2.59 million to $2.34 million, the filing showed.
    With this, Meesho has become the eight homegrown billion-dollar startup to suffer a valuation markdown. Earlier this week, edtech unicorn Eruditus saw investor Private Shares Fund slashing its valuation to $2.9 billion from $3.2 billion. 
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X