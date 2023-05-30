Fidelity Investments cuts Meesho’s valuation by $500 Million to $4.4 Billion

For Meesho, the valuation cut comes at a time when it is striving — like many unicorns — to not only demonstrate growth to support its valuations, but also display a path to profitability.

US-based Fidelity Investments cut the value of its holding in e-commerce unicorn Meesho by nearly 10 percent, effectively valuing the company at $4.4 billion, as per the investment firm’s regulatory filings for the quarter ending March 2023.

In 2021, Fidelity had co-led Meesho's last fundraise — $570 million Series F round — valuing the company at $4.9 billion. The investment firm, which holds about 33,000 shares in Meesho through the Fidelity Central Investment Portfolio Fund, has since reduced the value of its stake by 9.6 percent from $2.59 million to $2.34 million, the filing showed.