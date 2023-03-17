US FDA issues one observation for Torrent Pharma’s Gujarat unit

The US FDA conducted the inspection from March 13-17, 2023. The pharma company has informed that it will respond to the USFDA within stipulated timeline and work closely with US regulator to address the observation at the earliest.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., on Friday said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed company’s Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) of Oral-Oncology manufacturing facility at Bileshwarpura, Gujarat. US FDA has issued a “Form 483” with 1 observation, which is procedural in nature, mentioned the official release.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India conquers current account deficit hurdle — is a surplus likely in the coming months
Mar 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says Biocon in a position to pursue high growth trajectory | Interview
Mar 17, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Alternative protein — here's the story of plant-based meat and of a green revolution too
Mar 17, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Here's a checklist every employee should follow before the appraisal meeting
Mar 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The US FDA conducted the inspection from March 13-17, 2023. The pharma company has informed that it will respond to the USFDA within stipulated timeline and work closely with US regulator to address the observation at the earliest.
Recently, on March 13, in a source-based report it was mentioned that the US FDA had audited Torrent Pharma’s Indrad Oncology Block for the first time. Prior to this, on January 24 the US regulator had classified manufacturing facility at Indrad, Gujarat as official action indicated.
The shares of Torrent Pharma ended more than 1 percent lower today at Rs 1,551.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!